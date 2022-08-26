14 students injured after Muzaffargarh school roof collapses

At least 14 students were trapped under the rubble after the roof of a private school collapsed in Garden Road, Muzaffargarh.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the site and managed to retrieve all the children trapped under the debris.

At the time of the incident, around 60 primary students were in the school.

12 children have been shifted to the nearby hospital while two were sent home after given first aid.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Ali Hanan Qamar took immediate notice and ordered a probe into the incident. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap, he said.