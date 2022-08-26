PTI withdraws petition against ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed against the ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on live broadcasting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches.

The petition was filed by PTI leader from Karachi Ali Ziadi.

The court had asked Zaidai’s lawyer to submit arguments on the admissibility of the application.

Earlier, the court had questioned the PTI leader how can anyone other than Imran Khan himself contest the ban imposed on the live telecast of his speeches.

Case background

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged a ban imposed on the live broadcast and coverage of speeches of Imran Khan in the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

On August 20, PEMRA imposed a ban on coverage of the PTI chairman’s live speeches.

All satellite television channels were barred from broadcasting live speeches of the former prime minister.

The ban came after the former premier warned the IG and DIG of Islamabad police during a protest rally in Islamabad, saying that he would not spare them and register a case against them for “torturing” party leader Shahbaz Gill during physical remand.

He had also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for approving the police request for physical remand of the treason case suspect.