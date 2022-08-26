All you need to know about Dubai’s first ever Coke Studio Live

Coke Studio Live will premier its first live concert in Dubai at the state-of-the-art venue located at City Walk.

Coke Studio Live debut in UAE. PHOTO: instagram.com/cocacolaarena

Tickets for the event will be on sale from Monday, 29th August 2022 on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

The Pasoori duo Ali Sethi and Shae Gill will be performing at the event alongside Hassan Raheem, the dynamic sister duo of Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad, popularly known as Justin Bibis, with more exciting names to be announced soon.

Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan premiered in February this year, and was praised by people all around the world.

The popular music platform has, for a long time, celebrated both established and new artists. The show brings together artists to perform original songs together. Often, artists come from very different genres.

Even though the show’s format has been adapted by several countries, Coke Studio Pakistan remains a hit globally. It has been praised for bringing together artists from different backgrounds, regions, genres, and languages.

Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, who assembled, produced, and curated Pakistan’s chart-topping Coke Studio Season 14 shared: “Music is a language that transcends cultures and boundaries. Whether someone is performing a song or listening to one, music provides an opportunity for real and meaningful connection.”

He further added, “With Coke Studio LIVE in Dubai, we want to give the richly diverse population one more reason to open their hearts and connect through their love for music. An experience not to be missed, we are curating a great line-up of acts drawn from across the musical spectrum and specially selected for the first-ever live show to give the UAE an experience to remember.”

Coke Studio Live is set to be one of the biggest music events of the year. Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving music fans the chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live when they buy Coca-Cola special edition 330ml cans across the country.

It has been mentioned on the Coca-Cola Arena website that attendees are not required to give proof of vaccination for this event. “As per Dubai government guidelines, standing is permitted and patrons must adhere to all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask throughout the venue.”