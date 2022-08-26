Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو

US says backs ‘democratic’ order in Pakistan after ex-PM charged

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel says democratic Pakistan 'critical to US interests'
AFP Aug 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan arrives before an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. Photo: AFP/file</p>

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan arrives before an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. Photo: AFP/file

The United States said Thursday that it backed democratic principles in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan, an outspoken critic of Washington, was slapped with charges.

“We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional and legal principles,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“The United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests,” he said.

He declined to weigh in more specifically on charges against Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary vote in April but hopes to stage a comeback in elections.

Khan has staged rallies to rail against his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and has alleged a conspiracy against him orchestrated by the United States, allegations repeatedly dismissed in Washington as baseless.

Khan was granted interim bail after being slapped with charges by an anti-terror court over comments against a magistrate over the detention of an official in the former prime minister’s party.

US-Pakistan

State Department spokesperson

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div