Google for Startups Accelerator launches in Pakistan

Google is starting the seventh version of the “Startups Accelerator” for Pakistan and South Asia, where it will accept up to 15 seed and Series A applications from its headquarters in Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

They are committed to addressing the most pressing problems in the area, particularly in fintech, health tech, retail and e-commerce, and SME-focused B2B solutions.

Google will provide three months of training to the startups to unravel their challenges by giving them necessary Google resources such as Googler mentors, where applicants will find like-minded individuals and relevant examples to help them through their startup journey.

They will receive individualised guidance from search engine’s global mentor network throughout the programme, access to Google’s experts in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, Android, and the web, as well as training in topics like product design, business strategy, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Since 2016, when Google’s first GFSA was launched, more than 90 startups have received support from it. These startups have since raised over US$5.4 billion in funding and added more than 1,600 jobs throughout Pakistan and Southeast Asia.

DeafTalk from Pakistan, a GFSA 2020 participant and provider of accessibility solutions for the deaf, including online sign language interpretation, audio-video translation, and sign language instruction, is a notable alumnus.

Applications for GFSA are open at startup.google.com/accelerator.