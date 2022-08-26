Watch: Kohli and Co inquire about Shaheen Afridi’s injury

India’s batting genius Virat Kohli and other members of the squad met Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and inquired about his injury.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, was advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports. That means he will be missing the upcoming Asia Cup and the England tour of Pakistan.

As Asia Cup is fast approaching, both Pakistan and India squads had a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) academy.

The interaction between the Indian players and Shaheen happened on the sidelines, which were shared on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s social platforms.

The players, who came to meet Shaheen are Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

The Indian players wished him well for his early recovery.

Both arch-rivals will meet on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.