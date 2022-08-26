Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Watch: Kohli and Co inquire about Shaheen Afridi’s injury

Pakistan and India will meet on August 28
Samaa Web Desk Aug 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

India’s batting genius Virat Kohli and other members of the squad met Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and inquired about his injury.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, was advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports. That means he will be missing the upcoming Asia Cup and the England tour of Pakistan.

As Asia Cup is fast approaching, both Pakistan and India squads had a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) academy.

The interaction between the Indian players and Shaheen happened on the sidelines, which were shared on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s social platforms.

The players, who came to meet Shaheen are Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

The Indian players wished him well for his early recovery.

Both arch-rivals will meet on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan

India

Cricket

virat kohli

Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAK v IND

Asia Cup 2022

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div