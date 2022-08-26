Shahbaz Gill bail: IO leaves for Karachi, takes case record along

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court was informed on Friday that the investigation officer (IO) of the Shahbaz Gill case has gone to Karachi and he took the record of the case with him.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was arrested for passing remarks against the army during a television show. Gill has claimed that he was sexually assaulted while under custody.

His lawyer submitted a request in court on Thursday for his bail in the sedition case filed against him by the incumbent government.

The plea maintains that the case against Gill is baseless and political, adding his statements were broken up and included in the first information report filed against him.

When Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail plea Friday the IO was missing from the courtroom.

“A notice was sent to the officer so where is he? Where is the record? Why he did not appear in court?” he asked.

The police said the notice was issued in the evening while he had already left for Karachi in the morning. The IO has gone to Karachi to arrest another accused in the case and took the record with him.

The court was not pleased and ordered that either the IO or the presented by 10am.

Afterward, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till 10:30 and ordered that if the record is not received, SSP and IG Islamabad will be summoned.

When the hearing resumed after the break, Gill’s lawyers requested to postpone the hearing till Saturday morning if the record is not presented today.

On this, the judge asked if the police have any objection to this. The police officer presented requested the court to adjourn the hearing till Monday.

The judge asked Gill’s legal team if they are ready to pay for IO’s air ticket to which they agreed.

The court adjourned the hearing till Saturday morning and warned if the record is presented at the next hearing, the police will be in big trouble.