Quaden Bayles bullied for dwarfism, gets a role in Mad Max

The 11-year-old Aussie boy has landed a small part in the prequel of the Oscar-winning George Miller’s post-apocalyptic blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road, which came out in 2015.

The news was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday, August 20.

The Queensland child, born with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, is already set to star in Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing opposite Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

“I thought Quaden was so good on camera that they’ll work together again”, said George Miller in the interview.

“It was good for us, and it was good for him. And he did such a good job that he’s got a small role in Furiosa,” Miller told the magazine.

In the interview, Miller revealed that he was moved to bring Bayles to the big screen after watching the heartbreaking video of him that his mother uploaded on Facebook.

In the 2020 video that went viral, Bayles can be seen sobbing excessively in the backseat of his mother’s car while asking for a knife to kill himself.

“I want people to know, parents, educators, teachers, this is the effect that bullying has,” his mother, Yarraka Bayles, said in the video posted on Facebook to raise awareness of the impact of bullying.

Yarraka Bayles continued by saying, “This is what bullying does. So, can you please educate your children? Your families, your friends? You wonder why kids are killing themselves.”

The 11-year-old Australian boy earned the support of celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and Brad Williams.

Hugh Jackman posted a video on Twitter telling Bayles that he will always be his friend.

Meanwhile, comedian Brad Williams created a GoFundMe page to help gather funds for a Disneyland vacation for Bayles and his family.

In Mad Max: Fury Road fans of George Miller’s post-apocalyptic fantasy world were introduced to the Green Place. This is a mythical land that was once able to grow crops.

The prequel will take us back to Green Place when it was still green, as Furiosa’s synopsis shows.

The movie will show what happens to the young warrior when Warlord Dementus, one of the tyrants who roam the wastelands trying to take everything they can, kidnaps her.

Mad Max: Furiosa is one of 2024’s most anticipated movies.

The sci-fi action-adventure is set to tell the story of Imperator Furiosa, who was the main character of 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Originally played by Charlize Theron, the character’s younger version will be taken on by Anya Taylor-Joy from the The Queen’s Gambit.