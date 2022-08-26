Pakistan appeals to international community for flood relief, Covid-19 update, Shahbaz Gill case

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, August 26, 2022:

Unprecedented floods inundated large swathes of land in Sindh and Punjab. Relief efforts are underway.

Pakistan appealed to the international community for flood relief.

Covid-19 continues to haunt Pakistanis and claims another four lives.

The Asia Pacific Group (AGP) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has upgraded Pakistan’s technical compliance ratings as the country inches closer to an exit from the grey list of sanctions. We will follow up on this story.