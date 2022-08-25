Schools, colleges close in Sindh for another two days

The Sindh Education Department has announced that schools and colleges will remain closed for another two days across the Sindh province, including Karachi.

According to University of Karachi Deputy Controller of Examination Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, all examinations to be held on August 26 and 27 have been postponed. The new exam dates will be announced later.

The measure has been taken in view of heavy rainfall and floods that have affected at least 23 of 30 districts.

The government had earlier decided to close schools, and colleges, and universities on August 24 and 25.

Now the closure has been extended for another two days, namely, Friday and Saturday.

However, the universities and board offices in Karachi will remain open while they will stay closed in other parts of the province.

On Thursday, authorities briefed Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah that across the province most of the schools were being used to house flood victims.

Several flood victims have also moved to Karachi to seek shelter, and they are staying at schools and colleges. More were expected to pour in.

Sardar Shah ordered that the decision to close schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday will apply to the entire province, according to SAMAA TV.

KP closes schools in flood-hit district

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities have decided to close schools in flood-hit districts, where an emergency has been declared.

Chitral, Swat, and other areas of the province have been experiencing flash floods after the new monsoon spell.