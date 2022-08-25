Pakistan launches promotional drive in London to mark diamond jubilee

Pakistan High Commission in London has launched a promotional drive to highlight Pakistan’s multidimensional culture, its history and economic activities.

The activity is named Mega Brand campaign launched with the collaboration of a Pakistan-British business firm, aimed to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The month of August is the peak tourism season in London and, hence, the best time to showcase Pakistani culture, history, and tourism potential with its mesmerizing landscapes and some of the world’s highest peaks— attractions for the world’s tourists, mountaineers, and culture enthusiasts.

To mark the country’s silver jubilee, at least 100 double-deckers iconic buses are adorned with the posters of Pakistan famous monuments and tourist attractions.

The buses would also exhibit Pakistan multicultural society, its history and economic activities during the campaign.

The buses will also display the spectacular image of historic Badshahi Mosque, Pakistan Monument, world’s second-highest peak K2, Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo, and three Football World Cup footballs made in Pakistan.

During the campaign the traditional double-deckers buses would ply in Oxford street, Edgware street, Piccadilly Circus and famous Harrods store, it is believed that more than one million would view these displays over the course of the campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan thanked Mr. Aqib Hassan of ONE HOMES for his support and collaboration with the High Commission in launching the campaign in London.

He hoped that the Brand Pakistan campaign would help promote the image of Pakistan through its tourism potential, ancient history, cultural diversity, and economic promise for the world at large.