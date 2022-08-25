Saudi Arabia to invest $1b in Pakistan to support economy

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed the authorities to invest $1 billion in Pakistan to support its economy.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan informed his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the development he received a phone call from FM Bilawal on Thursday.

During the phone conversation, the foreign ministers discussed ways to further enhance the strong bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

They also reviewed the major regional and international issues of common interest.

Qatar had indicated its willingness to invest $3 billion in Pakistan in different sectors.

The money will be invested through the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), according to a statement issued by Qatar’s Emiri Diwan, which is the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar.

The announcement, reported by local media as well as international news agencies, came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the country. Sharif, on Wednesday, called on Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and his parents Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.