Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 8pm | SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines | 8pm | SAMAATV Aug 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 8pm | SAMAATV Recommended Donors pledge $500 million in flood aid as Pakistan launches international appeal Pakistan could face over 150 days of ‘dangerous’ temperatures by 2021 Benzema and Putellas win UEFA player of the year prizes Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular WATCH: Karachi youth’s generosity to give ‘free fuel’ to bikers Twitter cancels Ranbir Kapoor over body-shaming comments Pakistan to receive massive assistance, investment from Qatar