BJP’s Raja Singh arrested again over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

India’s BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested again on Thursday from Hyderabad city for passing derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a video he posted on YouTube.

The remarks caused massive protests in India, but he said on Twitter, “He was not afraid of bullets, hanging, or jail and keep fighting for the sake of Dharma.”

It is pertinent to mention here that following the comments of Raja Singh, Muslims across India took to the streets to stage protests.

The police also arrested hundreds of protestors; however, they were released later by the police.

Singh remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appeared in a YouTube on August 22 in order to protest against Telangana government as they allowed comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad on August 20.

Following the comedian’s performance, Singh posted his own video on YouTube and made derogatory remarks.

Security forces in Hyderabad remain on alert following protests against Raja Sing while police claimed that the situation was peaceful and under control.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said, “The government would not compromise on law and order issues and tolerate those who try to hurt thesentiments of other religions.”