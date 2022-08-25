Pakistan Railways incur Rs100m loss daily as trains stay at yards amid natural calamity

Pakistan Railways is incurring a daily loss of Rs100 million due to the torrential rains and ensuing floods in different parts of the country, a top official said.

The devastation by unprecedented floods in different parts of the country has taken a heavy toll on the revenue of Pakistan Railways which is experiencing a loss of millions of rupees every day.

Rains and floods have laid waste to several railway tracks and many of them have been washed away.

Such situation has ceased trains to yards, ensuing daily loss of Rs100 million which is piling up every passing day as the devastation seems to leave its footprints.

On Thursday, Quetta became inaccessible by train as it was disconnected from the rest of the country for a month after a rail bridge near Mach station collapsed.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, seven important trains between Karachi and Quetta had been canceled on the day too.

The operations of Awam Express, Taizgam Express, and Pakistan Express still remain suspended due to the flood situation, he added.

The spokesperson said Karakoram Express, Karachi Express, Jafar Express, Bolan Mail Express, and Mohenjo Daro Passenger had been canceled too.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai said that after the destruction of the rail bridge in Quetta, the trains bound for the city from Karachi and Peshawar will stop at Sibi.

He said that the National Logistics Cell (NLC) will be handed over track restoration work.