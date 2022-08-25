How Rs297 billion Sindh crops damage will affect your kitchen

Monsoon rains and consequent floods destroyed almost 90% of crops in the Sindh province this season. The Agriculture Department has calculated that crops of at least Rs297 billion worth have been ruined so far. The final estimates may be higher.

The ramifications are huge not only for the farmers but also for the urban population that buys onion, tomatoes, chilies, and rice to cook their dinner. Vegetables prices in cities like Karachi have already gone up.

The initial data complied by the agriculture department shows that as of August 24, cotton crop and date palm trees have been completely destroyed in the province while sugarcane, Kharif chilies, onion, tomato, Kharif vegetables, rice, sesame, and other crops have been partially destroyed.

In a report, the department estimated that cotton crops at 1,467,579 acres were destroyed compltey causinga damages of Rs205.461 billion.

The complete destruction of date palms spread over 101,379 acres means a loss of Rs7.096 billion.

Sugarcane worth Rs3.390 billion, Kharif chilies Rs7.77 billion worth, onion Rs10.144 billion worth, tomato Rs2.7 billion worth, Kharif vegetables Rs2.457 worth, rice Rs50.87 billion, sesame Rs336.381 million, and other crops Rs7.076 billion worth were also destroyed, bringing the total damages to Rs397.316 billion.

While Sindh has lost all the potential production for cotton and dates, at least 69.77% of rice, 46.70% of chilies, 20.31% of tomatoes, 42.26% of onion, 34.45% of Kharif vegetables, 45.20% of sugarcane, 22.55% of sesame, and 46.20% of other crops have been destroyed.

The Sindh government has declared 23 of 30 Sindh districts as calamity-hit. Of these 23 districts, crop destruction has been reported in 18 districts.

These include Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, T.M.Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matairi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Benazirabad, Nausharo Feroze, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Thatta/Sujawal, Shikarpur, Larkana.

Crops in the suburbs of Karachi were also damaged.

The agricultural department has recommended to the Sindh government to waive off revenue charges for Kharif, 2022, and provide cash compensation to date palm growers at 50% of their crop value.

The compensation package for the rest of the crops damaged during the rain may be announced at 50% input cost including Seed, Fertilizer, and Pesticides, the department said.

The department has also called for the rescheduling of agricultural loans.