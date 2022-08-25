Watch Live
Djokovic says he will not play US Open because of lack of Covid vaccination

Event begins on August 29
Samaa Web Desk | AFP Aug 25, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he will not play US Open because of lack of Covid vaccination.

The Serbian announced the decision in a tweet on Thursday.

The US Open 2022 is set to begin on August 29 at the Flushing Meadows.

Under current rules, all visitors to the United States must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Serb star, a three-time champion in New York and fresh from securing a seventh Wimbledon title, has consistently refused to take the vaccine, a stance which also saw him deported from Melbourne in January on the eve of the Australian Open.

More than 43,000 people have signed a petition calling on the authorities to allow 21-time Slam winner Djokovic to play at the US Open.

