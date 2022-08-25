Asia Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq backs pace trio in absence of Shaheen

Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq has backed his young pace trio, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Wasim Jr, in the absence of Shaheen Afridi.

The left-armer will miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

“Naseem, Haris and Wasim have been performing really well for quite some time now,” Mushtaq said while talking to media in Dubai on Thursday.

“We shouldn’t have any doubts since these three pacers are confident and raring to go,” he added.

The former off-spinner also brushed aside the notion that the severe hot weather will be an issue for the players.

“We are a team of professionals which is why cold or hot weather doesn’t affect us,” he said. “We are not thinking about the hot weather and focusing on acclimatising to the conditions.”

Mushtaq also spoke about the viral video of Virat Kohli meeting Babar Azam in Dubai during a training session.

“That picture of Virat and Babar is the beauty of cricket. Everyone should enjoy India-Pakistan match,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign with match against India on August 28 in Dubai.