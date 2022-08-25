South Korea fertility rate drops below one child per woman, world’s lowest

South Korea has once again recorded the world’s lowest fertility rate which has dropped below one child per woman.

It dropped below one child per woman in 2018 and this is the second such instance.

The data released by South Korea’s National Statistical Office showed the fertility rate at 0.81.

The average rate across the globe in developed countries is 1.6 children per woman.

However, countries require this rate to be at least 2.1 to keep their population the same size without needing migrants.

South Korea seems to be the hardest hit by the fertility decline trend in the most advanced economies.

The family sizes in the South Asian country have shrunk in a span of a few generations as only five decades earlier – in the 1970s – women had four children on average.

In 2020, the government got alarmed when the country’s deaths exceeded births.