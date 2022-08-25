PCB announces squads, schedule for National T20

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming edition of the National T20.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will defend their title in the event, which will run from August 30 till September 19.

“The National T20 will be played in two legs with Pindi Cricket Stadium playing host to first 16 of the 33 matches from 30 August till 7 September. Multan Cricket Stadium will stage the second leg between 10 till 19 September,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The National T20 teams will move to Rawalpindi on Thursday (26 August) to commence their preparations of the tournament.

“To ensure the players participating in the tournament get their due share of exposure and the fans get to enjoy the action-packed matches, the double-headers from 30 August till 11 September have been scheduled in a manner that they do not clash with the ACC Asia Cup T20.”

The first match of the day will commence on 0930 and the second will begin at 1400. From 12 September, the first of the two matches will start at 1500, while the second will begin at 1930.

The head coaches of the first XI teams for the 2022-23 domestic season are: Mushtaq Ahmed (Balochistan), Abdul Razzaq (Central Punjab), Abdul Rehman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Ijaz Ahmed Snr (Northern), Ghulam Ali (Sindh) and Shahid Anwar (Southern Punjab).

Squads

Photo: PCB

Schedule