Donors pledge $500 million in flood aid as Pakistan launches international appeal

Emergency meeting of donors held in Islamabad

Sindh CM says at least one million tents required

Punjab sets up Rs5 billion relief fund

With the federal and provincial governments overwhelmed by the widespread destruction caused by monsoon rains and floods, Pakistan Thursday launched an emergency appeal for world aid. At a conference in Islamabad, donor nations and bodies pledged $500 million in aid.

The members of the federal cabinet and Pakistan Army will donate one-month salary in the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting of donors in Islamabad. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended as a special guest.

The federal government had been coordinating with international donors for the past few days to ensure emergency aid and relief for the flood victims.

The donors’ moot was briefed on the latest flood situation, especially in Sindh and Balochistan. Between 35 and 40 representatives of world bodies, including the United Nations, and donor nations participated in the meeting, SAMAA TV reported.

Representatives from Asian Development Bank, World Bank, European Union, China, and Japan were at the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a $500 aid pledge from various nations and bodies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the participants for their generosity.

Earlier in the day, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told a press conference that recent rains had left almost 30 million people without shelter and thousands of them had been displaced with no food.

The minister said that the government would approach international donor agencies for relief and rescue as the crisis has surpassed the capacity of the government.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also hold another meeting tomorrow to seek more donations from international community.

UN Resident Coordinator meets Sindh CM

Separately, Julien Harneis, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday to discuss flood relief.

The chief minister told the UN coordinator that the province urgently needs one million tents as 86,000 tents from the government stocks had already been provided to flood affectee but proved insufficient.

He said heavy rainfall after August 15 has left almost all Sindh districts inundated and millions of mud homes had been destroyed.

Shah said the province also needs potable water, filtration pumps, and food items to help the flood survivors.

Harneis said the UN teams will visit Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and other Sindh cities to assess the damage.

Punjab relief fund

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has set up an Rs5 billion flood relief fund.

He has also urged the general public to contribute to the fund and said that all of the money will be spent on flood victims.

The government will do everything for the rehabilitation of the flood affectee, he said.