PM Shehbaz meets Pakistan medal winners in Commonwealth, Islamic Solidarity Games

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a reception for Pakistani athletes on Thursday, who won medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Weightlifter Nooh Butt, gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games, and Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem, gold medalist at the Commonweath Games and Islamic Solidarity Games, were awarded Rs5 million each.

Altaf-ur-Rehman, bronze medalist in the para table tennis event of the Islamic Solidarity Games, was given a cash prize of Rs250,000. He is the first-ever para-athlete to secure a medal for Pakistan in the history of the games.

Shah Hussain Shah, who won a bronze medal in Judo event of the Commonwealth Games, received a cash prize of Rs1 million.

Wrestlers Inayatullah, Mohammad Inam Butt, Sharif Tahir, Ali Asad and Zaman Anwar were also given cash prizes on this occasion.

“These athletes performed really well and made the country proud,” said PM Shehbaz. “I hope that these athletes will continue to do well in the future.”

“Their achievements will also inspire younger generation in the country,” he added.