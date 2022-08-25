Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

FIA arrests suspect involved in child pornography from Quetta

Dozens of objectionable videos recovered from his cell phone
Muhammad Atif Ali Aug 25, 2022
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Thursday busted a suspect from Quetta involved in child pornography.

In this regard, FIA spokesman said that a raid was conducted in Quetta after receiving complaints.

He added that the culprit identified as Bin Yameen recorded objectionable videos of children which he used to blackmail them.

The agency - during the investigation - seized the suspect’s mobile phone and found dozens of such videos.

FIA has also registered a case against the suspect and sent his mobile phone for forensic examination.

