FIA arrests suspect involved in child pornography from Quetta

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Thursday busted a suspect from Quetta involved in child pornography.

In this regard, FIA spokesman said that a raid was conducted in Quetta after receiving complaints.

He added that the culprit identified as Bin Yameen recorded objectionable videos of children which he used to blackmail them.

The agency - during the investigation - seized the suspect’s mobile phone and found dozens of such videos.

FIA has also registered a case against the suspect and sent his mobile phone for forensic examination.