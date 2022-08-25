Karachi receives homeless flood victims from other Sindh cities

After heavy rainfall and floods rendered over 10 million people homeless across the Sindh province, flood survivors are moving to Karachi to seek shelter.

At least 12 families have taken shelter at Government Degree College in Surjani while another 10 families are staying in Yusuf Goth, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday

The 12 families at the government college comprise a total of 52 people. They were forced to leave their hometowns in Larkana, Kandh Kot, Bhit Shah, and Shikparpur districts after floods destroyed houses and damaged crops.

The local authorities were trying to clean up the college building accommodating the flood victims.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told a press conference on Wednesday that floods had left 10 million people homeless in the province.

Over 300 people died and 1,000 were injured, he said.

Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change, put the nationwide death toll at 900 on Thursday.