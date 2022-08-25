Corps commanders conference focuses on flood relief

Pakistan Army’s leadership on Thursday discussed the external and internal security situation of the country with a particular focus on floods that have affected all four provinces of the country.

The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ under Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The “forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Army Formations,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The COAS directed formations to maintain operational readiness and efforts to counter terrorism particularly in KP and Balochistan must continue, it said adding that articipants undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the Army.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains/floods, the forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affectees, according to ISPR.

The COAS appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed Army Formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees. Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress, the COAS concluded.