PM Shehbaz restores departmental sports in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the restoration of departmental sports in Pakistan.

The decision was announced by the premier during a reception for Pakistani athletes on Thursday, who won medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

It must be noted that Pakistan changed its sports structure from departmental to regional during former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

Regional structure made sense, among other benefits, in terms of offering better career paths to players and revival of local rivalries. However, lack of a proper transition plan, from departments to regions, has left local players in dire straits with many struggling to make ends meet.

A number of former and current athletes had raised their voice in favour of departmental sports, ever since the structure was changed.

Former cricketer Javed Miandad believes that the end of departmental cricket in Pakistan is going to have a devastating effect on the sport in the country.

“End of departmental cricket has reduced sources of income for cricketers which could lead to match fixing,” Miandad told Daily Express. “Lack of income will force players to adopt illegal means to earn money.”

While talking to SAMAA Digital in an exclusive interview, Pakistan national football captain Saddam Hussain also spoke about the problems faced by players after closure of departmental football.

“During Imran Khan’s government, departmental sports was shut down which made life difficult for athletes in Pakistan,” said Hussain. “Even my department [SSGC] terminated contract of some of the players, who I have tried to support, especially during Ramazan, from my own pocket. The children of these players were also kicked out of schools because of their financial situation. But this can’t go on forever as I have to manage my personal expenses as well.”

“We [players] were not even consulted before scrapping the departmental system. The higher authorities took that decision without taking into account the ground realities,” he added. “The new system does not give any guarantee about income or leagues which makes things even more complicated.”