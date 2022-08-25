PFF equal pay decision in line with reducing disparity in football

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has decided to give equal wages to its men’s women’s football national teams.

The development is in line with similar announcements in different parts of the world.

According to Geo News, players will get an allowance of $150 on international match days and $75 on non-match days.

The report added the players will also be paid up to Rs400,000 for attending national camps.

It must be noted, according to footballpakistan.com, when the Pakistan’s national women’s team last played, 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, their daily allowance was half of their male counterparts, who themselves only earned $7 a day when in Pakistan and $60 when abroad.

The players will be paid in accordance with the aforementioned policy in the ongoing and upcoming training camps and international matches.

Disparity in international football

At the club and international level, a significant disparity, in the men’s and women’s game, in terms of training facilities and salaries has been a major talking point over the years.

Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or in 2018, quit the national team in 2017 because of a disagreement with the Norwegian Football Federation over the treatment of women’s football in the country. Hegerberg made a comeback in the Norway squad for the first time in five years during this year’s European Championship.

In 2019, star Argentine footballer Estefanía Banini was excluded from the national side a, along with a bunch of other players, after asking for more resources and new training methods.

In some countries, smaller ones especially, the football federations are dominated by men officials who only focus on the development and growth of the male game rather given the same importance to both genders.

Better future

However, things have taken a positive turn in the last year or so with better facilities and pay for women footballers.

Spain, England, Ireland, Norway, Australia, Netherlands and the United States are among other countries that have already reached agreements over equal pay with men’s and women’s football teams in the recent past.

Growing interest in women’s games, highlighted by record-breaking attendances in the women’s matches, have played a major role in reducing gender discrimination in football.

The global record attendance for a women’s football game was set last March when 91,553 watched Barcelona beat Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Things have improved in the women’s games but a lot still needs to be done in order to achieve parity in the sport.