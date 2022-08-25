At least 22 more perish in rain related incidents

At least 22 more people lost their lives in the ongoing floods and rain-related incidents throughout the country.

From Chitral to Gwadar and from Jhelum to Karachi, rains and floods have wreaked havoc everywhere and the problems are increasing with each passing day.

Intermittent monsoon rains continue to lash parts of Punjab. During the past 24 hours, the most rainfall was recorded at Khanpur (42mm).

Islamabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Murree recorded 26 mm rainfall, Jauharbad and Sialkot 25 mm, Rawalpindi and Mandibahuddin 18 mm, Attock 17 mm, Sargodha 15 mm, Bhakkar 13 mm, Narowal 10 mm, Layyah 8 mm and Lahore 5 mm.

In Punjab, the most devastation occurred in the southern districts.

The people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also continue to face difficulties due to the rainfalls. According to the K-P education ministry, schools and colleges were closed in seven districts of the province.

The country’s largest province, Balochistan has suffered the most due to torrential rains with many lives lost, homes destroyed and damaged apart from hundreds being displaced.