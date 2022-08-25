Watch Live
KE to issue new electricity bills sans FCA charges

Consumers using fewer than 200 units told to contact customer care centers
Rizwan Alam Aug 25, 2022
<p>PHOTO FILE</p>

K-Electric, the utility company providing electricity to Karachi and suburbs, will issue new electricity bills for consumers using fewer than 200 units (kWh) of electricity per month, SAMAA TV reported citing a KE spokesperson.

The new electricity bills will be issued beginning August 26 and will not include Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charges, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that consumers should contact customer care centers near their homes to get modified bills.

The federal government recently announced that FCA charges for consumers using fewer than 200 units per month were being waived.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the measure after the country witnessed widespread protests against hefty electricity bills earlier this month.

Last month, the National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved FCA for various power distribution companies in the country for the months of June and July. The FCA for June was as high as Rs11.1 one unit in the case of KE.

The federal claims decision to waive FCA for low-budget households will benefit at least 1.7 million consumers, according to the government.

