Nimra Bucha to play lead in upcoming Pakistani-Canadian film Me, My mom and Sharmila

Nimra Bucha, who recently appeared in Disney+ superhero series Ms. Marvel has landed yet another international project along with Amrit Kaur, popularly known for HBO Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Hamza Haq, from Transplant.

On Thursday, Fawzia Mirza posted on her Instagram about her upcoming movie, by sharing an article about her film by Variety.

“My feature directorial debut, starring Amrit Kaur, Hamza Haq and Nimra Bucha, is inspired by my one-person play of the same name Me, My Mom & Sharmila.”

She thanked the movie’s producers and writers, making sure to individually acknowledge everyone she could.

Bucha shared Fawzia’s post on her Instagram story and added the caption “So happy!”

Kaur too shared the Variety article and captioned it: “I am thrilled to be telling this beautiful and important story alongside these brilliant South-Asian trailblazers.”

Haq made an Instagram post as well writing. “Look at these beautiful brown people. Proud to be among them.”

Jason Levangie and Marc Tetreault are the producers of the stage adaptation of Me, My Mom & Sharmila, which is based on Mirza’s play of the same name.

In 2015, Mirza discussed her play with The Express Tribune. “It is about me, and it is my connection with my mother, conveyed through a mutual passion for the legendary desi actor Sharmila Tagore.”

The play is set in 1999, and the plot follows Azra (Kaur) as she journeys from her home in Canada to her parent’s homeland of Pakistan to perfom the last rites of her father (Haq).

This journey takes place over the course of 48 hours during which Azra (Kaur) has a difficult time connecting with her conservative mother Mariam (Bucha). As she returns to Pakistan, she is propelled into memories, both real and imagined, that reveal the startling similarities between the two of them.

“Despite her differences from her mother, this is a story about love, family, relationships, identity, and the constant battle of children”, she added.

For Mirza, each performance of the same play is unique because of the diversity of audiences. She said, “I improvise some lines here and there. It’s a comedy and a drama with educational stuff in it. The most painful things can be so funny. Humor is the most common emotion we have.”

At the age of seventeen, Mirza moved from Canada to the United States.

“I feel very connected to Pakistan, to the people. My dad is buried in Karachi. I sometimes call myself a ‘slash’ – I’m American/Pakistani, so it’s half-and-half”, she further added.