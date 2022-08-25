Imran also gets bail in section 144 case

A lower court on Thursday granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to violation of section 144 in Islamabad.

Despite section 144 invoked in Islamabad since July, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a rally in solidarity with incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill, who was allegedly tortured by the Islamabad police.

A case was registered against the PTI chairman and 19 other party leaders at the Aapbara Police Station for violating section 144.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case and approved Imran’s bail till September 7.

Hearing was adjourned till next month. The police has been directed by the court to appear on September 7 with the entire case record.

Earlier, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court also granted bail to the ex-premier till September 1 in a terrorism case.