Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3pm | 25 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines 3pm | 25 August 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 3pm | 25 August 2022 Recommended Donors pledge $500 million in flood aid as Pakistan launches international appeal Pakistan launches promotional drive in London to mark diamond jubilee South Korea fertility rate drops below one child per woman, world’s lowest Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular WATCH: Karachi youth’s generosity to give ‘free fuel’ to bikers Twitter cancels Ranbir Kapoor over body-shaming comments Pakistan to receive massive assistance, investment from Qatar