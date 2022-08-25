Cheteshwar Pujara in awe of Mohammad Rizwan

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has praised Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and opened up about his experience sharing the dressing room in the County Championship.

During Rizwan’s stint with Sussex, the pair batted together for a 154 for the sixth wicket at Hove and put up a colossal 538 in reply to Durham’s first innings 223 in the Second Division of English cricket’s red-ball County Championship.

When asked about his experience with Rizwan, he said that he enjoyed time with him.

I enjoyed my time with him, he is a very nice guy and a talented cricketer https://t.co/LloU2tG0KT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2022

Pujara and Rizwan were both at Sussex and it happened to be a rare occasion of Indian and Pakistani cricketers turning out for the same team.