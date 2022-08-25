Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Football

Cheteshwar Pujara in awe of Mohammad Rizwan

They shared dressing room at Sussex
Samaa Web Desk Aug 25, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: County Cricket</p>

Photo: County Cricket

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has praised Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and opened up about his experience sharing the dressing room in the County Championship.

During Rizwan’s stint with Sussex, the pair batted together for a 154 for the sixth wicket at Hove and put up a colossal 538 in reply to Durham’s first innings 223 in the Second Division of English cricket’s red-ball County Championship.

When asked about his experience with Rizwan, he said that he enjoyed time with him.

Pujara and Rizwan were both at Sussex and it happened to be a rare occasion of Indian and Pakistani cricketers turning out for the same team.

Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan

Cheteshwar Pujara

Sussex County Cricket

County Championship

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div