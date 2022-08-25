Flash flood collapses railway bridge along Quetta-Peshawar line

A railway bridge along the main line of Quetta-Peshawar collapsed on Thursday in a flash flood.

Due to the incident, Quetta’s rail connectivity was suspended for another month. The part of the bridge that collapsed was located at Mach district’s station.

Divisional Superintendent Nisar Khan has directed authorities to complete immediate repair work for the collapsed bridge.

Railway operations from Peshawar and Karachi to Quetta have been suspended till the repair work is completed.

The chief executive officer of Pakistan Railways said the repair work’s responsibility has been given to National Logistics Cell.

Numerous lives have been lost to rain-related incidents throughout the country since July.