‘Vicious:’ Olivia Wilde says ‘sabotaged’ by ex-fiancé serving custody papers on stage

Actor and director Olivia Wilde has blamed ‘vicious’ former fiancé Jason Sudeikis for ‘sabotage’ at her workplace when she was served whilst on stage.

In an interview with US magazine Variety, Wilde opened up about the incident which took place at a hotel in Los Angeles in April.

While presenting her film to industry leaders and the press at an event, the 38-year-old was interrupted by a court official who handed her an envelope containing custody papers for the two children she and Sudeikis have together.

Clips of the unexpected exchange went viral. Even though Wilde handled the matter gracefully back then, she spoke at length to The Variety of that day and what followed.

The director shared how this attack was not only a breach of her security but also bordered on workplace harassment.

“It was my workplace,” Wilde said. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack.”

She described the entire episode as “really upsetting”, which “shouldn’t have been able to happen”.

“There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.”

She detailed how everyone in that room at the time had to go through a cumbersome process, including several badge checks and special COVID tests taken days in advance to earn the necessary wristbands to access the event.

“This was something that required forethought,” she said, suggesting that Sudeikis planned it all.

For his part, Sudeikis has claimed ignorance of the entire matter and even called it “nasty business”.

While the incident was upsetting for Wilde, she said, “it was not something that was entirely surprising.”

“I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

She shared how the entire incident took away not only the spotlight from her but also the studio and the crew that had worked to make the film.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Wilde revealed.

But the actor-director had the final laugh, eventually winning custody of their five and eight-year-old children.

“For me, it was appalling, but the victims were eight- and five years old, and that’s really sad,” the actor said.

PHOTO: Instagram/OliviaWilde

After a seven-year engagement, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ended their relationship in November 2020.

Wilde is currently dating singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles. The news of the two dating irked criticism from fans of the former One Direction member.

Harry recently addressed their relationship’s online criticism over the months.

Many social media users criticized the couple for their ten-year age gap and called out Wilde for the director-actor dating dynamic while also questioning her loyalty to her ex-fiancé since she was spotted holding hands with Harry Styles two months after the split.