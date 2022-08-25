China announces assistance after flood wreaks havoc across Pakistan

China has announced assistance for Pakistan which is severely affected by flash floods, heavy casualties, and subsequent property destructions.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has provided 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, and 50,000 pieces of waterproof canvas.

In addition to that, China has decided to “provide emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, to be delivered as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The Red Cross Society of China has also offered to provide $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Commenting on the relations that both the countries share, the spokesperson expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s assistance after the earthquake hit Wenchuan in 2008.

“China continues to promote bilateral cooperation disaster prevention and mitigation and against climate change.”