Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

China announces assistance after flood wreaks havoc across Pakistan

To provide 29,000 tents, 50,000 blankets; Red Cross China announces $300,000 cash
Samaa Web Desk Aug 25, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Online</p>

Photo: Online

China has announced assistance for Pakistan which is severely affected by flash floods, heavy casualties, and subsequent property destructions.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has provided 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, and 50,000 pieces of waterproof canvas.

In addition to that, China has decided to “provide emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, to be delivered as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The Red Cross Society of China has also offered to provide $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Commenting on the relations that both the countries share, the spokesperson expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s assistance after the earthquake hit Wenchuan in 2008.

“China continues to promote bilateral cooperation disaster prevention and mitigation and against climate change.”

China-Pakistan

Floods 2022

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div