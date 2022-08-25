PM Shehbaz cancels UK visit as govt declares floods ‘national emergency’

The federal government has declared the flood situation in the country a ‘national emergency’ and calls for donations to help rehabilitate flood-affected.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, has canceled his visit to the United Kingdom and is heading back to chair a meeting to review flood relief activities.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement issued on Thursday, has termed the floods situation in the country a national emergency.

The minister said that the national spirit is required to cope with the devastation caused by the floods in Balochistan and Sindh.

She appealed to the nation including overseas Pakistanis to donate for the rehabilitation of flood victims as a huge sum of money would be required keeping in view the large scale devastation.

People can deposit funds in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund 2022 Account No.‘G-12164’.

Marriyum said that the federal government is working in coordination with provinces, and resources are being mobilized to extend relief to the affected people.

The minister said that the relief could be accelerated with the help of the people as the authorities are facing difficulties in rescue and relief activities due to heavy rains and floods.

PM Shehbaz cancels London visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was in Qatar for a two-day official visit, is heading back to the country in view of the flood situation in the country.

The prime minister has cancelled his personal visit to the United Kingdom. PM Shehbaz was scheduled to leave for London from Qatar to inquire after his granddaughter who is under treatment at the British capital.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister will chair meeting on Thursday where all the relevant authorities including National Disaster Management Authority will brief him about the steps taken for rescue and relief of flood affectees.