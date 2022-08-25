Sara Ali Khan dazzles in Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s couture

A picture of Pakistani designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan appeared online recently. Netizens were hoping that Ranjha will collaborate with the Kedarnath actor soon.

On Monday, the ace designer turned to his Instagram to confirm the speculations and posted pictures of the starlet.

In the heavily embroidered mehndi green bridal dress with gold embellishments, Sara posed for Khush Magazine.

“The Nawabzadi of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan graces the pages of Khush Magazine wearing our signature MNR ensemble bewitching us with her regal charm,” read the caption.

Earlier this year, the Bollywood diva was seen donning another Pakistani designer Faraz Mannan’s magnificent creation while walking down the green carpet of the IFFA Awards 2022.

In the photographs that went viral on social media, Sara Khan was seen wearing a white, lavishly adorned peplum gown matched with a pair of bell bottom trousers.

In 2018, Bollywood’s heartthrob and Sara Ali Khan’s co-actor from Simba Ranveer Singh too was seen in an outfit designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha for the Filmfare Magazine cover.

The designer’s work also received widespread recognition throughout the world after the British-Pakistani designer and actor Tan France wore heavily embellished ivory suit designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha to the British Fashion Awards in 2021.

Tan France wearing Mohsin Naveed Ranjha to the British Fashion Award 2021. PHOTO: instagram.com/tanfrance

For the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Ranjha designed a couple of outfits for the cast members of the locally lauded film Joyland for the redcarpet.

Joyland’s cast at Cannes redcarpet. PHOTO: News 360

The designer’s ensembles were also featured on Disney+ with the debut of one of his wedding dresses worn by Travina Springer in the Ms. Marvel series.

Ranjha’s creations are well-known for their traditional craftsmanship, vibrant color palettes, and classic style that draws inspiration from Eastern culture.

Ranjha has worked on several big collaborations with other artists thanks to his exceptional creativity. From the likes of Mahira Khan, Sonya Hussyn, to Maya Ali, many have been his muse.