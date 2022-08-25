Am I a terrorist? PTI chief asks nation

“Am I a terrorist,” former prime minister Imran Khan questioned while speaking to reporters outside the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman maintained that the country had become a laughingstock in front of the entire world due to the actions of the incumbent government by registering a terrorism against him on the pretext of announcing to lodge cases against government officials.

Imran reiterated how torture including sexual abuse on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill were confirmed in court.

“I said I will take legal action against the female judge, Islamabad IG and DIGs including the magistrate,” he said, adding that “a terrorism case was filed against me on this basis.”

The ex-premier went on to say that the entire world has been making fun of Pakistan, which is quite evident in the headlines that were carried by the international media.

“This is like a banana republic, where anyone can do anything without being questioned or held responsible for their actions,” Imran added. “I am the head of the country’s largest party, and they filed a terrorism case against me.”

The PTI chief urged the people who are taking decisions for the country to think about the people. “They are scared of PTI’s power, which is spreading and is evident in the by-elections winning streak.”

He alleged that the people in power want to technically knock him out to save their future generations.

Earlier, Imran was granted a bail till September 1 by court in the terrorism case registered against him.