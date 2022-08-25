Watch Live
Yousaf says Pakistan ‘aware of all possible scenarios’ ahead of Asia Cup

He also heaped praise on Babar Azam
Qadir Khawaja Aug 25, 2022
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousaf has stated that the Men in Green are prepared for all contingencies ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Yousaf shared these thoughts while speaking to media in Dubai on Wednesday.

“It’s hot and humid in Dubai but the boys are excited for the event and the team management has planned their practice sessions accordingly. All the players are professional and they are aware of all possible scenarios,” Yousaf said while talking to media.

“We had an intense practice session on Wednesday and the players put all their efforts,” he added.

He also heaped praise on Pakistan skipper and star batter Babar Azam.

“Babar Azam is a world class player and his consistent performance in all three formats from the last three years is the solid proof of his flight,” he said. “It’s never easy for a captain to focus on his skills. In fact, he is performing well in all three formats”.

Pakistan will kick start their campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday, August 28.

Pakistan schedule in ACC T20 Asia Cup

28 Aug – Pakistan v India, Dubai

2 Sep – Pakistan v Hong Kong, Sharjah

3-9 Sep – Super Four Stage

11 Sep – Final, Dubai

