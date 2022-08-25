Pakistan’s schedule in Asia Cup confirmed

Pakistan’s schedule in the upcoming Asia Cup, in UAE, has been confirmed after Hong Kong booked their place in the main round.

Hong Kong defeated UAE in the final match of the qualifying round on Wednesday by eight wickets to seal their place in Group A, alongside India and Pakistan.

Hong Kong put up a great show in the qualifiers by winning all of their matches, which included victories against Kuwait, Singapore and UAE.

The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their opening match in Dubai on Sunday, August 28, while their second Group A fixture will be against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday, September 2. The Super Four matches will be played from 3-9 September

Pakistan schedule in ACC T20 Asia Cup

28 Aug – Pakistan v India, Dubai

2 Sep – Pakistan v Hong Kong, Sharjah

3-9 Sep – Super Four Stage

11 Sep – Final, Dubai