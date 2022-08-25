US dollar continues upward trend, rises to Rs219.50

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar on Thursday, losing Rs1.12 in the interbank market amid floods and renewed political instability.

During intraday trading on Thursday morning, the rupee lost over a rupee in its value, as it slid from Wednesday’s closing value of Rs218.38 to Rs219.50 on Thursday.

The rupee has depreciated by about Rs4.85 since the start of the week as the nation waits for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to hold its board meeting and approve a bailout loan of about $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile in the open market, the rupee seems to be losing a lot more value, with the US dollar gaining another Rs3 to rise to Rs226.

In the first week of August, the Pakistani rupee had a winning streak of 13 days during which it appreciated around Rs26.04.

However, with political uncertainty and flood conditions, the rupee started to lose its value against the US dollar again.

![ ](