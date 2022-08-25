WATCH: Artists pay bloggers to stay relevant, claims Natasha Baig

Natasha Baig is often referred to as the daughter of Gilgit Baltistan who dared to dream of building a career in music with a genre that not many would dare to start with and she has come a long way since then reinventing Sufi-Rock.

More focused on being an athlete rather than a musician, she left the under-19 cricket team that she was a part of in 2010 and turned to music for escape.

What started as a cathartic process back in 2010 was polished over the next 3 years and in 2013, the country discovered the singer Natasha Baig via the reality show ‘Cornetto Music Icons.’

She added to the Sufi-rock genre with her powerful vocals and lyrics that jolt the soul.

Over the years, Baig continued to perfect her craft, and less than a decade later, the world saw her at New York City’s Times Square in Midtown Manhattan on a digital billboard courtesy of Spotify.

PHOTO: Instagram/NatashaBaigOfficial

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Natasha talked about her musical journey, the constant plagiarism that India and Pakistan are guilty of, and the Pakistani music industry’s hesitant nature when it comes to experimenting with music and artists.

When asked about the role that social media plays in building and helping one’s career boom, the musician said that she learned very early on in her career that the number of followers on social media is directly proportional to success.

Sadly, the industry prefers the number of followers over talent, Natasha said. So those who can keep up with the façade on social media find success easily because the industry has closed itself to newer, lesser-known artists, she said.

Natasha also claimed that some artists have set aside a monthly fee that they pay to the bloggers and pages to promote them. Though she agrees that most of these promotions are irrelevant, Natasha believes that this gets them the reach and the audience on the social media that they need to grow.

Natasha then went on to explain the energy and the investment that goes into maintaining an online persona.

Calling it all a planned ballgame, Natasha reinforced that she’s not against it. The singer went on to praise those who have unlocked the secret of getting the needed exposure but at the same time empathized with those who don’t have the resources to play into their online persona.

Natasha also believes that the film and drama industry likes to play safe and prefers working with artists they’ve worked with in the past.

She also lamented the lack of attention that the music side of the projects suffers from, from identifying and finding the right fit for a certain track to the intricacies that go into the process. The musician feels the industry does not want to step out of their comfort zones.

Having released her second album Khirad, Natasha Baig is planning on shooting music videos for the album and is already gearing up for her next album.