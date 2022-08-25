Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phaeloed’ remark on Alia Bhatt’s weight gain

Ranbir Kapoor has at last addressed the controversy surrounding his previous statement about his wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain during her pregnancy.

The actor, who has been getting a significant amount of criticism on the internet for claiming that Alia had “phaeloed” due to her pregnancy, shared that it was a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny.

He said this during the promotion of Brahmastra in Chennai. When asked about his statement, the actor said, “I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered”.

He further added that he had talked to Alia about it and that she had laughed it off. “When I brought it up to Alia, she shrugged it off and said she didn’t care what others thought of her”.

The actor also shared, “I have to admit that my sense of humor isn’t the best, and there are occasions when it completely backfires on me. Therefore, I apologize to whomever I may have offended with that.”

The outrage sparked when the couple was talking about the promotion strategy for Brahmastra. Alia was talking about the more laid-back approach that is being taken with the promotion of the movie.

Following that, she revealed, “We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere, but if the issue you are asking is why we are not phaeloed everywhere, right now our priority is…” Cutting her mid-sentence, Ranbir decided to add, “Well, I can say someone has phaeloed,” while pointing to her growing baby bump. Seeing that Alia was taken aback, Ranbir responded quickly by saying, “It’s a joke., it’s a joke.”

Brahmastra happens to be the first film of the real-life couple and is set to premiere on September 9th. Directed by Ayan Mukerji.

The two began dating while they were working on the movie, and eventually got married earlier this year in April.