When will you get hands on iPhone 14?

Mark your calendars, as Apple confirmed release date for the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

As expected the next generation iPhone will be arriving in the first week of September.

The Silicon Valley giant confirmed the release date on Twitter, teasing fans with a video of the company’s logo featuring a date ‘September 7’.

Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT.



— Apple (@Apple) August 24, 2022

Reports suggest, the company has scheduled an event at the Apple Park Campus’ Steve Jobs Theatre, Cupertino, the “Far Out” event which will start at 1 PM PST and streamed online at company’s official site.

What to expect

Numerous announcements are anticipated to be made on September 7. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most notable models.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a noticeable design update. The smartphones will feature a new hole with pill-shaped cuts on display instead of the notch.

This will result in a slight increase in screen space. The Pro variants are expected to include a significant camera boost for both the front-facing and the back cameras.

We also might see the launch of new wearables – Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE.

Moreover, Apple would also launch the second-generation Apple Air pods Pro.

It was also rumoured that Apple has been working on AR glasses for a long time. So, we can expect a surprise at the event or maybe not.