‘PTI chairman will be arrested if court rejects bail’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has made it clear that former prime minister Imran Khan will be arrested on Thursday if the anti-terrorism court rejects his bail.

According to a local media outlet, the security czar passed the comments while speaking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader recalled how threatening a judge and high police officials was a criminal act, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman was nominated in several cases but three of them were deemed important.

“Maintenance of peace in the country was the government’s top priority,” he said, claiming that the PTI had lost its political clout and was “only a social media party now.”

Commenting on the matters of National Accountability Bureau, Sanaullah said the anti-graft watchdog chairman was “free to work” and “not bound to follow the instructions from anybody.”

The federal minister maintained that PTI’s Shehryar Afridi must be interrogated for leveling false narcotics allegations against him.

Sanaullah alleged that Imran had pressurized institutions to register fake cases against his opponents.

Replying to a question regarding incarcerated PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, he said Imran’s chief of staff was “not tortured” during his physical remand.