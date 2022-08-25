ATC grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan till September 1 in terrorism case

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday approved the bail plea of former prime minister Imran Khan till September 1 in a terrorism case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was nominated in a terrorism case by the incumbent government for hurling threats at a lower court’s female judge, Islamabad police chief and his deputies during a jalsa.

It is pertinent to note that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had made it clear that Imran would be arrested if the ATC rejected his bail plea.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Babar Awan contended before the court that the PTI chief had stated that he will lodge cases against the Islamabad police IG and his deputies.

“Imran Khan did not say that he will kill someone,” Awan added.

Security was tightened around the judicial complex. Frontier Corps and Islamabad police personnel were seen deployed with batons and wearing anti-rioting gears.

However, PTI workers were able to break the walk through gate leading inside.

More than 400 policemen were deployed outside the complex, whereas additional contingents were present inside along with the FC to avert any untoward incident.

Police had blocked the entrance with barbed wires around the judicial complex that housed the ATC. Rangers personnel along with the counter terrorism department squads were also deployed.

Senior PTI leaders had held a meeting with the party chairman last night and confirmed that he will appear in court himself.

Imran was accompanied by many workers, supporters, fans and senior leadership of the party.

PTI leader Senator Azam Swati, Asad Umar, former defence minister Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chauhdry and Ali Awan were allowed inside, while others including Ghulam Sarwar, Aliya Hamza Malik apart from hundreds of energized party workers continue waiting outside the premises.

Only media personnel apart from lawyers and petitioners who had cases fixed today were allowed inside the judicial complex after a strict security check.

Approximately, 800 m of distance from the judicial complex had been cordoned off.

Imran was scheduled to reach court by 10 am earlier before it got extended to 11 am, PTI leaders familiar with the matter had said.

More updates to follow