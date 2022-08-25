Pak-Qatar share clear vision for future: PM

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan and Qatar share a clear vision for the future, offering “new opportunities & avenues” in a swiftly changing world.

In a tweet on Thursday, the incumbent premier thanked HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the government and people of Qatar for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality.

Terming it as an important trip, the PML-N president added that “there is a greater awareness of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties.”

Earlier, Qatar had indicated its willingness to invest $3 billion in Pakistan’s different sectors.

The money will be invested through the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), according to a statement issued by Qatar’s Emiri Diwan, which is the administrative office of the Emir of Qatar.