Anti-monarchy group Republic calls William and Kate’s decision to relocate “shocking”

The Buckingham Palace issued on Monday a statement, confirming that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be moving out of London with their kids.

They would relocate from Kensington Palace –located in west London – to Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor Estate.

Soon after the decision was confirmed, Republic, an anti-monarchy that has been campaigning to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state – said that the decision is startling and shows how out of touch the royal family is.

“While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful.”

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic group, said: “All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating and staffing.”

According to a source with knowledge of the royal family, William and Kate’s decision to relocate to their new residence in Adelaide Cottage has been regarded as an effort to provide their children with a “normal” family life.

The Adelaide Cottage is a huge property by any measure; moreover, it is connected to a second house, which most likely serves as housing for the household’s several employees, Smith said.

At the beginning of August, the Bank of England in the monetary policy summary anticipated that the current economic downturn would last for an extended period of time, while the financial services organization Citi anticipated that inflation will reach 18 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

According to information provided by energy consultant Cornwall Insight, yearly energy costs in the United Kingdom are on the verge of seeing yet another increase and are projected to reach $6,200 in April of 2023.

Although British taxpayers would not purchase the house directly since it is already held by the Crown Estate, Smith claimed that the relocation will nevertheless cost them because, for example, an extra security fee will be incurred by the police in order to secure an additional dwelling.

It is startling to see William and Kate acquired a fourth residence at a substantial expense to the public at a time when the nation is experiencing a problem with an ever-increasing cost of living, he said.

Peter Hunt, a former royal correspondent for the BBC, observed that Adelaide Cottage, as the name suggests, is not quite as small as one would expect it to be.

In his tweet he said: “Dictionary definition of cottage: a small house. “Royal definition: 4 bedrooms, decorated with gilded dolphins, verandah.”

It has been speculated in the UK press for nearly a year that William and Kate will relocate to Windsor. A story published in The Mail on Sunday said that the couple was contemplating making the move in August of 2021.