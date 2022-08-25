RM from BTS ready to release his photo-folio, teases new single

BTS and its members have been enjoying the limelight as a band for a while, but with their solo projects coming out one after the other, the members are loving the attention they’ve been getting as solo artists as well.

With something new every week now, RM teases an exciting collaboration coming to light very soon.

The lyrical mastermind, rapper and leader of the K-pop band BTS is all set to release his photo-folio titled Entirety which reveals the varying personas of RM and his love for all things art will be released on September 5, 2022.

Following this, he shared a ‘skit’ for the project, an audio clip where he discusses the pictorial.

Not only are fans excited for his upcoming album but also for his new single featuring the multi-national alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account announced that RM is teaming up with genre-hopping K-pop act Balming Tiger for their new single “SEXY NUKIM” which is coming out September 1, 2022.

In June earlier this year, the band members shared that they were taking a break for a while as one unit and focusing on their solo careers because the seven of them shared the same sentiment that the group had stagnated and lost its direction.

PHOTO: BigHit

The news was not taken well by the BTS Army as they misconceived the notion that the band was just taking a small break rather than disbanding completely. The boys had to clarify later that they were not disbanding but rather focusing on their solo careers.

Since then, there has been something new for fans every week—from Jungkook’s single Left And Right with Charlie Puth, to J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box and his electric performance at Lollapalooza, the vocal line’s Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, the recent pictorial photoshoots and the golden maknae’s Me, Myself and Jungkook photo-folio.

The band also bought back a very special two-part episode for their variety show Run BTS after a ten-month-long hiatus.